Apostas

Feliz aniversário, Alex Santana! Relembre como foi a apresentação emocionante do volante no Corinthians

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 10:15

O novo reforço do Timão se emocionou com a presença do pai em sua primeira coletiva como jogador do clube do coração.

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