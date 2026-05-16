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Felipe Anderson projeta duelo contra o Cruzeiro em casa

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 13:12

Meia do Verdão falou sobre o confronto com o Cruzeiro, na Arena Crefisa Barueri, pela 16ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro.

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