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Expulsão justa? Veja o momento que João Vitor recebe cartão vermelho pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Publicado 20/05/2026 às 21:14

Expulsão justa? Veja o momento que João Vitor recebe cartão vermelho pela Copa Sul-Americana

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