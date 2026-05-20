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Expulsão justa? Gerson recebe cartão vermelho após consulta ao VAR; veja

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Publicado 20/05/2026 às 09:04

Expulsão justa? Gerson recebe cartão vermelho após consulta ao VAR; veja

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