Apostas

Ex-Vasco, Vegetti marca gol da vitória do Cerro Porteño contra o Palmeiras. veja o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 11:35

Ex-Vasco, Pablo Vegetti marca gol da vitória do Cerro Porteño contra o Palmeiras

Conteúdo Patrocinado