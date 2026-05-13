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Ex-Palmeiras, Amanda Gutierres marca de pênalti nos acréscimos e dá vitória ao Boston Legacy; confira

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Publicado 13/05/2026 às 10:06

Ex-Palmeiras, Amanda Gutierres marca de pênalti nos acréscimos e dá vitória ao Boston Legacy; confira o lance

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