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Everton Ribeiro cita cobrança da torcida do Bahia e foca no São Paulo para retomar confiança

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 20:05

Após empate heroico, o meia do Bahia fala em foco no confronto contra o São Paulo para retomar confiança.

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