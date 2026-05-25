Apostas

Espanha anuncia convocados para a Copa do Mundo da FIFA 2026

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 13:07

Confira os jogadores que vão representar a seleção espanhola na Copa do Mundo da FIFA 2026.

Conteúdo Patrocinado