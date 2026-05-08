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Erick Pulga diz o que o Bahia precisa fazer para voltar a triunfar

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Da Redação em Salvador, BA

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 23:48

Esquadrão de Aço está a quatro jogos sem triunfar; próximo compromisso é contra o Cruzeiro, em casa, pelo Brasileirão.

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