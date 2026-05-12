Apostas

Erick admite queda de rendimento e nega problemas internos no Bahia

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Salvador, BA

Publicado 12/05/2026 às 11:01

Confira uma entrevista com Erick na zona mista após a derrota do Bahia para o Cruzeiro por 2 a 1 no Brasileirão 2026.

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