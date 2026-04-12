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Endrick faz cruzamento certeiro e Yaremchuk abre o placar para o Lyon; confira

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Foto por MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 20:48 • Atualizado 12/04/2026 às 20:52

Endrick faz cruzamento certeiro e Yaremchuk abre o placar para o Lyon

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