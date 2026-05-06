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Em Bogotá, Corinthians fecha preparação para encarar Santa Fe

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 11:51

Na véspera da partida contra o Independiente Santa Fe, Timão treinou no CT da Seleção Colombiana, em Bogotá-COL.

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