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Eduardo Sasha cobra mal, goleiro do River Plate defende pênalti e evita gol do Bragantino; assista

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Da Redação em Bragança Paulista, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 12:19

Eduardo Sasha cobra mal, goleiro do River Plate defende pênalti e evita gol do Bragantino; assista

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