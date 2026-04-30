Apostas

Eduardo recebe livre na área e abre o placar para o Mirassol pela Copa Libertadores: veja gol

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 21:12 • Atualizado 29/04/2026 às 21:13

Eduardo recebe livre na área e abre o placar para o Mirassol na CONMEBOL Libertadores

Conteúdo Patrocinado