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Eduardo Domínguez lamenta forma como Atlético-MG levou empate: "Nos custa caro"

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 21:38

Time encarou o segundo jogo no Brasileirão que sofreu o empate e técnico do Galo lamenta a sequência.

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