Apostas

Eduardo Domínguez exalta maturidade da equipe em vitória diante do Mirassol

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 12:13

Técnico do Galo exaltou maturidade da equipe na partida válida pela 16° rodada do Brasileirão.

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