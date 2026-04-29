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Dupla de ataque funciona e Villarreal marca após assistência de Kaio Jorge; veja o lance

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Foto: DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 08:06

Dupla de ataque funciona e Villarreal marca após assistência de Kaio Jorge; veja o lamce

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