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Dorival diz que 'instinto' do São Paulo de se resguardar custou resultado

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 23/05/2026 às 22:00

Treinador do Tricolor analisa empate da equipe contra o Botafogo, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro, no Morumbis.

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