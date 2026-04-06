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Domínguez técnico do Galo revela pedido aos jogadores e destaca Atlético-MG sólido

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 22:07

Treinador do Galo destacou evolução da equipe e pedido aos jogadores após bater o Athletico-PR por 2 a 1 na Arena MRV.

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