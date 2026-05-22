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Diniz diz o que espera da janela de transferências do Corinthians

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 19:13

Às vésperas da parada da Copa do Mundo, o treinador do Timão falou sobre a janela de transferência do meio do ano.

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