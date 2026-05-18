Apostas

Diniz analisa atuação do sistema defensivo do Corinthians na derrota contra o Botafogo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 11:32

Treinador do Timão analisa os gols tomado e a postura do sistema defensivo durante a partida contra o Botafogo.

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