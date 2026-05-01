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Defesa do Fluminense falha e Bolívar abre o placar na Libertadores; confira o lance

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Foto: JORGE BERNAL / AFP
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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 09:55

Defesa do Fluminense falha e Bolívar-BOL abre o placar na Libertadores; confira o lance

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