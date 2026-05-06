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Defesa do Atlético-MG falha pelo alto, e Juventud-URU diminui com bola aérea; veja o lance

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Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 08:01

Defesa do Galo falha pelo alto, e Juventud-URU diminui com bola aérea; veja o lance

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