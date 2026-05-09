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De Paul pega rebote da própria falta e acerta um chute de fora da área para abrir o placar; confira

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 20:28

Rodrigo De Paul pega rebote da própria falta e acerta um chute de fora da área para abrir o placar; confira o gol

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