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De direita, Artur finaliza firme e abre o placar para o São Paulo na Copa Sul-Americana

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(Foto: Nelson Almeida/AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 21:15

De direita, Artur finaliza firme e abre o placar para o São Paulo na Copa Sul-Americana

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