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Cuca explica confusão na substituição de Neymar

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 17:25

Técnico santista explica o que pode ter gerado confusão no entendimento do árbitro na substituição do craque do Peixe.

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