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Cuca elogia Neymar após vitória: “Tem uns lances geniais”

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 13:39

Confira um trecho da entrevista coletiva de Cuca após a vitória do Santos por 2 a 0 sobre o Bragantino na Vila Belmiro.

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