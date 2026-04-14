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Cruzeiro renova com Artur Jorge até 2030; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/04/2026 às 18:31

Confira o que disseram Pedro Lourenço e Artur Jorge após a extensão de contrato do técnico com o Cabuloso.

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