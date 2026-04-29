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Com 970º gol de Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr vence Al-Ahli pela Liga Saudita: veja gol

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Publicado 29/04/2026 às 17:16 • Atualizado 29/04/2026 às 17:18

Com 970º gol de Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr vence Al-Ahli pela Liga Saudita: veja gol

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