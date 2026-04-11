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Cristiano Ronaldo invade a área e abre o placar para o Al Nassr contra Al-Okhdood; confira

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Foto: Divulgação / Al-Nassr
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/04/2026 às 17:28

Cristiano Ronaldo recebe passe de Boushal, invade a área e abre o placar para o Al Nassr contra Al-Okhdood

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