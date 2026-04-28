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Cria do Terrão, Kayke completa 22 anos; relembre o golaço do atacante corintiano na Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Kayke: fez um jogo interessante. Não brilhou, mas arriscou dribles e alguns chutes, mostrando mais iniciativa que os concorrentes Talles Magno e Romero. (Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 11:18 • Atualizado 28/04/2026 às 11:20

Cria do Terrão, Kayke completa 22 anos nesta terça-feira; relembre o golaço de cavadinha do atacante corintiano

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