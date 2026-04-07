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Corinthians anuncia a contratação de Fernando Diniz; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 08:37

Confira como foi o vídeo de anúncio do Corinthians sobre a contratação de Fernando Diniz.

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