Apostas

Confira os bastidores da vitória do São Paulo sobre o Juventude no Morumbis

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 17:53

Veja o melhor dos bastidores de São Paulo 1 x 0 Juventude pela ida da quinta fase da Copa do Brasil 2026.

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