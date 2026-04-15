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Coman aproveita rebote em chute de Ronaldo e faz o gol da vitória do Al-Nassr

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 17:42

Al Nassr – Al Ettifaq 1 - 0 | GOL – Kingsley Coman

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