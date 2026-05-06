Apostas

COM MUITA CLASSE! Alan Minda encobre o goleiro e abre o placar para o Atlético-MG

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 21:46

COM MUITA CLASSE! Alan Minda encobre o goleiro e abre o placar para o Atlético-MG

Conteúdo Patrocinado