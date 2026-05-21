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Com muita calma, Barrera tira do goleiro e marca o segundo do Botafogo na Sul-Americana; confira

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 08:10

Com muita calma, Barrera tira do goleiro e marca o segundo do Botafogo contra o Independiente Petrolero; veja o lance

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