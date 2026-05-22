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Com chuva e Plata em campo, Flamengo treina para encarar o Palmeiras

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 11:50

Mengão treina no Ninho do Urubu e se prepara para enfrentar o Palmeiras, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro, no Maracanã.

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