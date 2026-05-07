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Claudio Spinelli cobra pênalti com força e empata para o Vasco pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 21:22

Claudio Spinelli cobra pênalti com força e empata para o Vasco pela Copa Sul-Americana

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