Apostas

Ceni comenta momento de Éverton Ribeiro: "Eu acredito nele dentro de campo"

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 21:20

O treinador do tricolor baiano falou sobre a possibilidade do camisa 10 do Bahia começar partidas no banco de reservas

Conteúdo Patrocinado