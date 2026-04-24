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Carrick incerto sobre quando seu futuro no Manchester United será decidido

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 18:34

Michael Carrick responde sobre quando espera ter clareza sobre seu futuro no Manchester United.

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