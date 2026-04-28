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Carrick confirma que Casemiro deixará o Manchester United neste verão

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 09:30

Michael Carrick, técnico do Manchester United, elogiou Casemiro após a vitória por 2 a 1 sobre o Brentford.

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