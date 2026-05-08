Apostas

Carrick comenta sobre seu futuro no Manchester United

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
(Foto: Reprodução/Twitter)
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/05/2026 às 00:01

Michael Carrick falou sobre quando sua situação como técnico do Manchester United deve ser definida.

Conteúdo Patrocinado