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Carlos Vinícius marca de pênalti e empata para o Grêmio pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Foto: SILVIO AVILA / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 21:26

Carlos Vinícius marca de pênalti e empata para o Grêmio na CONMEBOL Sudamericana

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