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Carlos Cuesta comete pênalti, é expulso e Vasco sofre virada na Sul-Americana; veja o lance

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 08:07

Carlos Cuesta comete pênalti, é expulso e Vasco sofre virada na Sul-Americana

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