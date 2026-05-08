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Carlos Coronel faz defesa maravilhosa e garante empate do São Paulo na Sul-Americana; veja o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 21:23

Carlos Coronel faz defesa maravilhosa e garante empate do São Paulo na Sul-Americana; veja o lance

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