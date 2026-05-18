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Carlo Ancelotti divulga a lista dos 26 jogadores para a Copa do Mundo; confira

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 18:28

Carlo Ancelotti divulga a lista dos 26 jogadores para a Copa do Mundo; confira

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