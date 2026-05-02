Apostas

Botafogo finaliza preparação para jogo contra o Remo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 12:36

Elenco alvinegro finalizou os treinos para o duelo contra Remo, neste sábado (02/5), no Nilton Santos, pelo Brasileirão.

Conteúdo Patrocinado