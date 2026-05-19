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Botafogo celebra convocação do meio-campo Danilo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 12:57

Danilo é o 48º jogador do Botafogo convocado para disputar uma Copa do Mundo.

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