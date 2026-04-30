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Bola aérea pune! Atlético-MG sofre gol da derrota em vacilo defensivo; veja

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 08:30

Bola aérea pune! Atlético-MG sofre gol da derrota em vacilo defensivo; veja

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