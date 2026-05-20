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Boca Juniors abre placar na La Bombonera após falha de Otávio; veja

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto por MARCOS BRINDICCI / AFP
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 08:43

Boca Juniors abre placar na La Bombonera após falha de Otávio; veja

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